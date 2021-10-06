ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge, Granville notch wins

Salem-Cambridge got goals from five players Wednesday in a 5-1 Adirondack-Wasaren League field hockey victory over Emma Willard.
Also Wednesday, Haylie Barber scored three goals and Granville held Fair Haven (Vt.) without a shot on goal in a 4-0 victory over the Slaters.
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 5, EMMA WILLARD 1
(at Cambridge)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Emma Willard 0 1 — 1
Salem-Cambridge 2 3 — 5
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Lexy Cary, Q2: 9:28. 2, Salem-Cambridge, Claire Toleman (Mary Kate McPhee), Q2: 3:20.
Second half: 3, Salem-Cambridge, Mary Kate McPhee, Q3: 12:17. 4, Salem-Cambridge, Alyce Harrington (Lexy Cary), Q3: 7:05. 5, Emma Willard, Abby Zarkev (Ceci Christian), Q4: 9:57. 6, Salem-Cambridge, Anna Schiele, Q4: 6:49.
Goalies-saves: Gabby Possible (EW) 10, Brailyn Wright (SC) 3.
Penalty corners: Emma Willard 3, Salem-Cambridge 19.
GRANVILLE 4, FAIR HAVEN (Vt.) 0
(at Granville)
League: Non-league
Fair Haven (Vt.) 0 0 — 0
Granville 3 1 — 4
First half: 1, Granville, Haylie Barber (Reagan Swain), 6:52. 2, Granville, Rachel Beaver (Reagan Swain), 3:14. 3, Granville, Haylie Barber (Katie McEachron), 12:15.
Second half: 4, Granville, Haylie Barber, 6:22.
Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 0, Kalyn Gould (G) 0, Bailey Pettis (FH) 11.
Penalty corners: Granville 14, Fair Haven 2.
Records: Granville (9-2)
Notes: Granville outshot Fair Haven, 15-0.
GRANVILLE 1, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Salem, Tuesday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville 1 0 — 1
Salem-Cambridge 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Granville, Katie McEachron (Haylie Barber), Q1: 1:25.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 3, Brailyn Wright (SC) 5.
Penalty corners: Granville 4, Salem-Cambridge 11.
GREENWICH 4, ICHABOD CRANE 0
(at Ichabod Crane, Tuesday)
League: Non-league
Greenwich 2 2 — 4
Ichabod Crane 0 0 —0
First half: 1, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio (Lyla Curtis), 2:59. 2, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Reese Autiello), 4:19.
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Mary Estramonte (Mackenzie Dixson), 8:08. 4, Greenwich, Mary Estramonte (Olivia Davis), 3:44.
Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (G) 2, Kate Ogden (G) 10.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 19, Ichabod Crane 2.
Records: Greenwich (3-2, 5-3).
HOOSICK FALLS 5, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth, Tuesday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Hoosick Falls 4 1 — 5
Corinth 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 9:31. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 8:56. 3, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 13:43. 4, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 3:55.
Second half: 5, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart (Tatum Hickey), 9:30.
Goalies-saves: Marissa Lardry (HF) 2, Sydney Crombach (C) 9.
Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 15, Corinth 2.
Records: Corinth (3-5, 3-6), Hoosick Falls (4-0, 7-1).