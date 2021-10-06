 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge, Granville notch wins
agate

ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge, Granville notch wins

Salem-Cambridge got goals from five players Wednesday in a 5-1 Adirondack-Wasaren League field hockey victory over Emma Willard.

Also Wednesday, Haylie Barber scored three goals and Granville held Fair Haven (Vt.) without a shot on goal in a 4-0 victory over the Slaters.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 5, EMMA WILLARD 1

(at Cambridge)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Emma Willard 0 1 — 1

Salem-Cambridge 2 3 — 5

First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Lexy Cary, Q2: 9:28. 2, Salem-Cambridge, Claire Toleman (Mary Kate McPhee), Q2: 3:20.

Second half: 3, Salem-Cambridge, Mary Kate McPhee, Q3: 12:17. 4, Salem-Cambridge, Alyce Harrington (Lexy Cary), Q3: 7:05. 5, Emma Willard, Abby Zarkev (Ceci Christian), Q4: 9:57. 6, Salem-Cambridge, Anna Schiele, Q4: 6:49.

Goalies-saves: Gabby Possible (EW) 10, Brailyn Wright (SC) 3.

Penalty corners: Emma Willard 3, Salem-Cambridge 19.

GRANVILLE 4, FAIR HAVEN (Vt.) 0

(at Granville)

League: Non-league

Fair Haven (Vt.) 0 0 — 0

Granville 3 1 — 4

First half: 1, Granville, Haylie Barber (Reagan Swain), 6:52. 2, Granville, Rachel Beaver (Reagan Swain), 3:14. 3, Granville, Haylie Barber (Katie McEachron), 12:15.

Second half: 4, Granville, Haylie Barber, 6:22.

Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 0, Kalyn Gould (G) 0, Bailey Pettis (FH) 11.

Penalty corners: Granville 14, Fair Haven 2.

Records: Granville (9-2)

Notes: Granville outshot Fair Haven, 15-0.

GRANVILLE 1, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Salem, Tuesday)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville 1 0 — 1

Salem-Cambridge 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Granville, Katie McEachron (Haylie Barber), Q1: 1:25.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 3, Brailyn Wright (SC) 5.

Penalty corners: Granville 4, Salem-Cambridge 11.

GREENWICH 4, ICHABOD CRANE 0

(at Ichabod Crane, Tuesday)

League: Non-league

Greenwich 2 2 — 4

Ichabod Crane 0 0 —0

First half: 1, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio (Lyla Curtis), 2:59. 2, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Reese Autiello), 4:19.

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Mary Estramonte (Mackenzie Dixson), 8:08. 4, Greenwich, Mary Estramonte (Olivia Davis), 3:44.

Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (G) 2, Kate Ogden (G) 10.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 19, Ichabod Crane 2.

Records: Greenwich (3-2, 5-3).

HOOSICK FALLS 5, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth, Tuesday)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Hoosick Falls 4 1 — 5

Corinth 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 9:31. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 8:56. 3, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 13:43. 4, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 3:55.

Second half: 5, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart (Tatum Hickey), 9:30.

Goalies-saves: Marissa Lardry (HF) 2, Sydney Crombach (C) 9.

Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 15, Corinth 2.

Records: Corinth (3-5, 3-6), Hoosick Falls (4-0, 7-1).

