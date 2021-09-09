ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge gets past Corinth

Salem-Cambridge and Schuylerville posted field hockey victories on Thursday.
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 3, CORINTH 2
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem-Cambridge 1 2 — 3
Corinth 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Mary Kate McPhee, 10:33. 2, Corinth, Casey Decker, 2:51. 3, Corinth, Casey Decker (Chloe Manning).
Second half: 4, Salem-Cambridge, Kylie Austin (Mary Kate Mcphee), 8:43.
Goalies-saves: Brailyn Wright (S-C) 6, Sydney Crombach (Cor) 12.
Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 20, Corinth 4.
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 1 2 — 3
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Daisy Mehan), 5:30.
Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitana Stayer (Maggie Swartz), 9:46. 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitana Stayer (Eliza Barton), 13:42.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 5, Olivia Drino (GF) 21.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 11, Glens Falls 1.
Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 0-2), Schuylerville (1-1, 1-1).
Notes: Glens Falls’ Defensive saves — Avery Lanfear (2), Lilly Haggerty (1).
SCOTIA 1, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Scotia, Tuesday)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
Scotia 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Scotia, Olivia Geniti, 7:06.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Maya Westbrook (Sco) 4, Olivia Drino (GF) 31.