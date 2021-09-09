 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge gets past Corinth
agate

ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge gets past Corinth

Salem-Cambridge and Schuylerville posted field hockey victories on Thursday.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 3, CORINTH 2

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Salem-Cambridge 1 2 — 3

Corinth 2 0 — 2

First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Mary Kate McPhee, 10:33. 2, Corinth, Casey Decker, 2:51. 3, Corinth, Casey Decker (Chloe Manning).

Second half: 4, Salem-Cambridge, Kylie Austin (Mary Kate Mcphee), 8:43.

Goalies-saves: Brailyn Wright (S-C) 6, Sydney Crombach (Cor) 12.

Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 20, Corinth 4.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 1 2 — 3

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Daisy Mehan), 5:30.

Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitana Stayer (Maggie Swartz), 9:46. 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitana Stayer (Eliza Barton), 13:42.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 5, Olivia Drino (GF) 21.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 11, Glens Falls 1.

Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 0-2), Schuylerville (1-1, 1-1).

Notes: Glens Falls’ Defensive saves — Avery Lanfear (2), Lilly Haggerty (1).

SCOTIA 1, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Scotia, Tuesday)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

Scotia 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Scotia, Olivia Geniti, 7:06.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Maya Westbrook (Sco) 4, Olivia Drino (GF) 31.

Penalty corners: Scotia 12, Glens Falls 5.

Records: Scotia (1-0, 1-0), Glens Falls (0-1, 01).

Notes: Glens Falls’ Defensive Saves — Aliveah Nelson (1), Lilly Haggerty (4).

