SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2, GREENWICH 1

(at Salem)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Greenwich 0 1 — 1

Salem-Cambridge 2 0 — 2

First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche, 10:17. 2, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche, 4:11.

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson (Reegan Mullen), 9:11.

Goalies-saves: Isabella Cary (Gre) 12, Tori Cary (S-C) 2.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 2, Salem-Cambridhe 12.

Records: Salem-cambridge (2-4, 3-5), Greenwich (1-5).

Notes: Salem-Cambridge played a strong first half and junior Blake Riche tallied two goals for the night. Greenwich had a late surge with a goal from Mackenzie Dixson. The young defensive talent of freshmen Matty Jackson, Taylor Cary, and Lexi Cary was key in securing the win.

CORINTH 2, GRANVILLE 1

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Corinth 0 2 — 2

Granville 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Jenna Tooley), 2:39.

Second half: 2, Corinth, Maddie Blaich (Amelia Robarge), 15:16. 3, Corinth, Hannah St. John (Alex Carney), 9:22.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 6, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 4.

Penalty corners: Granville 8, Corinth 5.

Records: Granville (5-1, 7-2).

Notes: Granville had 5 shots on goal. Corinth had 9 shots on goal.

HOOSICK FALLS 2, EMMA WILLARD 1

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Non-league

Emma Willard 0 1 — 1

Hoosick Falls 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft, 15:58.

Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Catherine Kennedy), 12:42. 3, Emma Willard, Molly Zahnleuter (Catherine Lapham), 4:39.

Goalies-saves: Kotis Kwok (EW) 7, Zoe Gress (HoF) 1, Aleah Stowell (HoF) 0.

Penalty corners: Emma Willard 8, Hoosick Falls 7.

Records: Hoosick Falls (4-1, 7-2), Emma Willard (2-9).

