SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2, GREENWICH 1
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich 0 1 — 1
Salem-Cambridge 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche, 10:17. 2, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche, 4:11.
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson (Reegan Mullen), 9:11.
Goalies-saves: Isabella Cary (Gre) 12, Tori Cary (S-C) 2.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 2, Salem-Cambridhe 12.
Records: Salem-cambridge (2-4, 3-5), Greenwich (1-5).
Notes: Salem-Cambridge played a strong first half and junior Blake Riche tallied two goals for the night. Greenwich had a late surge with a goal from Mackenzie Dixson. The young defensive talent of freshmen Matty Jackson, Taylor Cary, and Lexi Cary was key in securing the win.
CORINTH 2, GRANVILLE 1
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth 0 2 — 2
Granville 1 0 — 1
You have free articles remaining.
First half: 1, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Jenna Tooley), 2:39.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Maddie Blaich (Amelia Robarge), 15:16. 3, Corinth, Hannah St. John (Alex Carney), 9:22.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 6, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 4.
Penalty corners: Granville 8, Corinth 5.
Records: Granville (5-1, 7-2).
Notes: Granville had 5 shots on goal. Corinth had 9 shots on goal.
HOOSICK FALLS 2, EMMA WILLARD 1
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Non-league
Emma Willard 0 1 — 1
Hoosick Falls 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft, 15:58.
Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Catherine Kennedy), 12:42. 3, Emma Willard, Molly Zahnleuter (Catherine Lapham), 4:39.
Goalies-saves: Kotis Kwok (EW) 7, Zoe Gress (HoF) 1, Aleah Stowell (HoF) 0.
Penalty corners: Emma Willard 8, Hoosick Falls 7.
Records: Hoosick Falls (4-1, 7-2), Emma Willard (2-9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.