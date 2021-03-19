 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Riche scores hat trick in Salem-Cambridge win
ROUNDUP: Riche scores hat trick in Salem-Cambridge win

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 5, GREENWICH 0

(at Adirondack Sports Complex)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Greenwich 0 0 — 0

Salem-Cambridge 4 1 — 5

First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche. 2, Salem-Cambridge, Mary Kate Mcphee. 3, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche. 4, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche.

Second half: 5, Salem-Cambridge, Payten Williams.

Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 11, Tori Cary (S-C) 1.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 1, Salem-Cambridge 16.

Records: Salem-Cambridge (1-0, 1-0), Greenwich (0-1, 0-1).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5, SCOTIA 0

(at Scotia)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls 3 2 — 5

Scotia 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, South High, Lauren Willis (Lillian Willis). 2, South High, Jillian Willis. 3, South High, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts).

Second half: 4, South High, Jillian Willis (Natalie Mallette). 5, South High, Natalie Mallette (Jillian Willis).

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 7, Belle Warfield (Sco) 14.

Penalty corners: South High 6, Scotia 3.

Records: Scotia (0-1, 0-1), South High (1-0, 1-0).

BETHLEHEM 2, HOOSICK FALLS 1, OT

(at Afrims)

League: Non-league

Bethlehem 1 0 1 0 — 2

Hoosick Falls 0 1 0 0 — 1

First half: 1, Bethlehem, Avery Jones, 9:00.

Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Mackenzie Powers (Emma Mccart), 12:40.

First Overtime: 3, Bethlehem, Julia Harvey (Avery Jones), 2:30.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Alaina Meo (Beth) 3, Adrianna Sacilowski (HoF) 6.

Penalty corners: Bethlehem 7, Hoosick Falls 6.

Records: Hoosick Falls (0-0, 0-1), Bethlehem (1-0, 2-0).

