ROUNDUP: Riche scores hat trick in Salem-Cambridge win

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 5, GREENWICH 0
(at Adirondack Sports Complex)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich 0 0 — 0
Salem-Cambridge 4 1 — 5
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche. 2, Salem-Cambridge, Mary Kate Mcphee. 3, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche. 4, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche.
Second half: 5, Salem-Cambridge, Payten Williams.
Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 11, Tori Cary (S-C) 1.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 1, Salem-Cambridge 16.
Records: Salem-Cambridge (1-0, 1-0), Greenwich (0-1, 0-1).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5, SCOTIA 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 3 2 — 5
Scotia 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Lauren Willis (Lillian Willis). 2, South High, Jillian Willis. 3, South High, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts).
Second half: 4, South High, Jillian Willis (Natalie Mallette). 5, South High, Natalie Mallette (Jillian Willis).
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 7, Belle Warfield (Sco) 14.
Penalty corners: South High 6, Scotia 3.
Records: Scotia (0-1, 0-1), South High (1-0, 1-0).
BETHLEHEM 2, HOOSICK FALLS 1, OT
(at Afrims)
League: Non-league
Bethlehem 1 0 1 0 — 2
Hoosick Falls 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Bethlehem, Avery Jones, 9:00.
Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Mackenzie Powers (Emma Mccart), 12:40.
First Overtime: 3, Bethlehem, Julia Harvey (Avery Jones), 2:30.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Alaina Meo (Beth) 3, Adrianna Sacilowski (HoF) 6.
Penalty corners: Bethlehem 7, Hoosick Falls 6.