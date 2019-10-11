SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1,
EMMA WILLARD 0
(at Emma Willard)
League: Non-league
Salem-Cambridge;1;0 — 1
Emma Willard;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Tory Cary (S-C) 3, Kotis Kwok (EW) 3.
Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 5, Emma Willard 8.
