SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1,
EMMA WILLARD 0

(at Emma Willard)

League: Non-league

Salem-Cambridge;1;0 — 1

Emma Willard;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Tory Cary (S-C) 3, Kotis Kwok (EW) 3.

Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 5, Emma Willard 8.

