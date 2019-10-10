{{featured_button_text}}
Field hockey: Schuylerville at South High

Schuylerville's Ella Welsh attempts to steal the ball from South High's Cassidy Doescher during a field hockey game on Thursday in South Glens Falls. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

SCHUYLERVILLE 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1, OT

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;1;0;1 — 2

South High;1;0;0 — 1

First half: 1, South High, Jillian Willis, 23:57. 2, Schuylerville, Ella Walsh (Hunter Phillips, Lainey Koval), 8:31.

Second half: None.

First Overtime: 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-Stayer (Eliza Barton), 5:12.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 6, Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 6.

Penalty corners: South High 15, Schuylerville 4.

Records: South High (6-6, 9-5), Schuylerville (7-4, 9-4).

QUEENSBURY 1, SARATOGA 0

(at Saratoga)

League: Non-league

Queensbury;1;0 — 1

Saratoga;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 25:07.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 7, Kristen Rodecker (Sar) 9.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 3, Saratoga 19.

Records: Saratoga (7-6), Queensbury (8-3, 10-3).

JOHNSTOWN 6, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;3;3 — 6

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 21:03. 2, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Sarah Pratt), 9:03. 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 2:09.

Second half: 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming, Anna Lee), 22:24. 5, Johnstown, Molly Memrick (Kanako Sasaki), 18:02. 6, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Taryn Ringer,Kanako Sasaki), 3:25.

Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 0, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 12.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 12, Glens Falls 0.

Records: Johnstown (11-0, 13-0).

