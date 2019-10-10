SCHUYLERVILLE 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1, OT
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;1;0;1 — 2
South High;1;0;0 — 1
First half: 1, South High, Jillian Willis, 23:57. 2, Schuylerville, Ella Walsh (Hunter Phillips, Lainey Koval), 8:31.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-Stayer (Eliza Barton), 5:12.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 6, Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 6.
Penalty corners: South High 15, Schuylerville 4.
Records: South High (6-6, 9-5), Schuylerville (7-4, 9-4).
QUEENSBURY 1, SARATOGA 0
(at Saratoga)
League: Non-league
Queensbury;1;0 — 1
Saratoga;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 25:07.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 7, Kristen Rodecker (Sar) 9.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 3, Saratoga 19.
Records: Saratoga (7-6), Queensbury (8-3, 10-3).
JOHNSTOWN 6, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;3;3 — 6
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 21:03. 2, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Sarah Pratt), 9:03. 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 2:09.
Second half: 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming, Anna Lee), 22:24. 5, Johnstown, Molly Memrick (Kanako Sasaki), 18:02. 6, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Taryn Ringer,Kanako Sasaki), 3:25.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 0, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 12.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 12, Glens Falls 0.
Records: Johnstown (11-0, 13-0).
