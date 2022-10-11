ROUNDUP: Queensbury's Tyler Carey moves into tie for most career coaching wins

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury volleyball coach Tyler Carey moved into a tie for the most career coaching victories in program history Tuesday with a key 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 Foothills Council victory over South Glens Falls.

The win avenged the Spartans' only loss this season, as they improved to 8-1 in the league, 11-1 overall.

Carey, in his 15th season, now has 209 career wins, tying him with former coach Margaret Phillips, who coached the Spartans from 1983-98.

Lacey Russell recorded 25 digs, and Maddie Sheehan, Alaina Diffee and Kaliyah Davis each had seven kills to lead the Spartans. Davis added 13 digs, Diffee had two blocks and Grace Russell had six kills for Queensbury.

South High (8-2, 9-3) was led by Malia Dake with 28 digs, five points and two aces, and Kate McDonough with seven kills and two blocks. Sydney Hart added six kills, five points and three aces for the Bulldogs.

HUDSON FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 2: Liv Caprood recorded 15 kills and Ella Bigelow had nine kills to lead the Tigers to a 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 21-25, 15-11 victory over Schuylerville.

Cassidy Barcomb added 12 digs and Emma Darnay served up eight points for Hudson Falls, which improved to 8-1 in the league, 9-1 overall.

The Tigers play Thursday at 6 p.m. at Queensbury in a showdown for first place in the Foothills Council.

Sophia Wahl led the Black Horses (3-7, 6-8) with 10 digs, eight kills, three aces and 18 service points. Miranda Mash added 15 digs, 13 assists and six kills, while Lauren King had five kills and three digs.

GLENS FALLS 3, ARGYLE 1: Ayia Hayes recorded 12 kills and five digs and Gabrielle Houde added 30 assists to lead the Indians to a 29-27, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Argyle.

Alina Berg finished with 11 digs and nine service points for Glens Falls (7-7), which also got 18 digs from Hilary Burns.

The Scots (7-5) were led by Kylee Humiston with 26 digs and two kills, and Carrie Humiston with 18 assists. Sarah Gaulin and Raegan Humiston each had five kills, with Gaulin adding five digs and Raegan Humiston serving up three aces.

HARTFORD 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1: Raeghan Liebig finished with 18 kills and five digs, and Cassie Wade added 24 assists and six digs to lead Hartford to a non-league victory.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-18, 16-25, 27-25.

Soleia Lamoureux added 12 digs and Haleigh Grygas served five aces for the Tanagers (8-6).

The Saints were led by Gianna Fiordimondo with 16 digs, Jacqueline Fornabia with eight points, six aces and four kills, and Rylee Cornell with 14 points, two aces, eight assists and three kills.