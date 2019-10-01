QUEENSBURY 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1, OT
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;1;1 — 2
SGF;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, SGF, Lauren Willis (Mia Benincasa), 17:34. 2, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 3:48.
First Overtime: 3, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard, 5:23.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 7, Kamdyn Bashaunt (Qby) 14.
Penalty corners: SGF 17, Queensbury 9.
You have free articles remaining.
Records: SGF (4-4, 7-4), Queensbury (7-1, 9-1).
JOHNSTOWN 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;2;1 — 3
Schuylerville;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 14:46. 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Brooke Thomas), 7:47. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kanako Sasaki), 0:23.
Second half: 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 23:00.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jtn) 1, Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 4.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 8, Schuylerville 0.
Records: Johnstown (8-0, 10-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.