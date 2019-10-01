{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1, OT

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;0;1;1 — 2

SGF;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, SGF, Lauren Willis (Mia Benincasa), 17:34. 2, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 3:48.

First Overtime: 3, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard, 5:23.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 7, Kamdyn Bashaunt (Qby) 14.

Penalty corners: SGF 17, Queensbury 9.

Records: SGF (4-4, 7-4), Queensbury (7-1, 9-1).

JOHNSTOWN 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;2;1 — 3

Schuylerville;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 14:46. 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Brooke Thomas), 7:47. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kanako Sasaki), 0:23.

Second half: 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 23:00.

Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jtn) 1, Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 4.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 8, Schuylerville 0.

Records: Johnstown (8-0, 10-0).

