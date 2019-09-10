{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 3,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls 1 0 — 1

Queensbury 0 3 — 3

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis, 5:30.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 27:18. 3, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea (Jordan Bentley), 13:44. 4, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Jordan Bentley), 8:57.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 3, Taylor Hayes (SGF) 9.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 8, South Glens Falls 5.

Records: Queensbury (2-0, 2-0).

SCOTIA 3, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia 2 1 — 3

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

First half: 1, Scotia, Caroline Rooney (Lia DiCaprio), 29:28. 2, Scotia, Bridget Malone, 6:33.

Second half: 3, Scotia, Bridget Malone, 4:41.

Goalies-saves: Isabelle Warfield (S) 3, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 12.

Penalty corners: Scotia 7, Glens Falls 5.

Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 0-3).

JOHNSTOWN 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 0 0 — 0

Johnstown 3 2 — 5

First half: 1, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 28:21. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 14:05. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 11:02.

Second half: 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kalena Eaton), 20:13. 5, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 14:20.

Goalies-saves: Abby VanValkenburgh (J) 0, Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 34.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 10, Schuylerville 0.

Records: Johnstown (2-0), Schuylerville (1-1).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments