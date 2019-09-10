QUEENSBURY 3,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 1 0 — 1
Queensbury 0 3 — 3
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis, 5:30.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 27:18. 3, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea (Jordan Bentley), 13:44. 4, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Jordan Bentley), 8:57.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 3, Taylor Hayes (SGF) 9.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 8, South Glens Falls 5.
Records: Queensbury (2-0, 2-0).
SCOTIA 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia 2 1 — 3
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
You have free articles remaining.
First half: 1, Scotia, Caroline Rooney (Lia DiCaprio), 29:28. 2, Scotia, Bridget Malone, 6:33.
Second half: 3, Scotia, Bridget Malone, 4:41.
Goalies-saves: Isabelle Warfield (S) 3, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 12.
Penalty corners: Scotia 7, Glens Falls 5.
Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 0-3).
JOHNSTOWN 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 0 0 — 0
Johnstown 3 2 — 5
First half: 1, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 28:21. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 14:05. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 11:02.
Second half: 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kalena Eaton), 20:13. 5, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 14:20.
Goalies-saves: Abby VanValkenburgh (J) 0, Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 34.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 10, Schuylerville 0.
Records: Johnstown (2-0), Schuylerville (1-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.