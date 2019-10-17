QUEENSBURY 5, GLOVERSVILLE 1
(at Adirondack Sports Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;1;0 — 1
Queensbury;4;1 — 5
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Christina Hand, Kileigh Bouyea), 29:31. 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Brittany Barton), 24:29. 3, Gloversville, Sidney Demagistris, 15:10. 4, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 7:08. 5, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea (Jordan Bentley, Christina Hand), 3:47.
Second half: 6, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 22:53.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Qby) 6, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 23.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 11, Gloversville 5.
Records: Queensbury (10-3, 12-3), Gloversville (1-11, 4-12).
You have free articles remaining.
SCOTIA 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia Glenville;1;1 — 2
Schuylerville;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Scotia, Abby Espiriti, 13:18.
Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Brooke Thomas), 6:48. 3, Scotia, Zoe Connor, 2:35.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 5, Isabella Warfield (Sco) 6.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 7, Scotia 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.