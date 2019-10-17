{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 5, GLOVERSVILLE 1

(at Adirondack Sports Complex)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville;1;0 — 1

Queensbury;4;1 — 5

First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Christina Hand, Kileigh Bouyea), 29:31. 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Brittany Barton), 24:29. 3, Gloversville, Sidney Demagistris, 15:10. 4, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 7:08. 5, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea (Jordan Bentley, Christina Hand), 3:47.

Second half: 6, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 22:53.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Qby) 6, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 23.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 11, Gloversville 5.

Records: Queensbury (10-3, 12-3), Gloversville (1-11, 4-12).

SCOTIA 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia Glenville;1;1 — 2

Schuylerville;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Scotia, Abby Espiriti, 13:18.

Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Brooke Thomas), 6:48. 3, Scotia, Zoe Connor, 2:35.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 5, Isabella Warfield (Sco) 6.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 7, Scotia 6.

