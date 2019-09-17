QUEENSBURY 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Queensbury, Kelsey Zehr (Brittany Barton), 12:32.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard, 19:09. 3, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 12:01. 4, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Kileigh Bouyea), 7:31.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 1, Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 12.
Records: Queensbury (3-1).
JOHNSTOWN 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
You have free articles remaining.
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
Johnstown;3;4 — 7
First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming, Anna Lee), 17:18. 2, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Emily Pertell), 7:34. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 0:23.
Second half: 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 24:22. 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 11:41. 6, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 10:31. 7, Tjohnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming), 8:55.
Goalies-saves: Abby VanValkenburgh (J) 2, Kimmie Hastings (G) 21.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 17, Gloversville 0.
Records: Johnstown (4-0, 5-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.