QUEENSBURY 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

Queensbury;1;3 — 4

First half: 1, Queensbury, Kelsey Zehr (Brittany Barton), 12:32.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard, 19:09. 3, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 12:01. 4, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Kileigh Bouyea), 7:31.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 1, Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 12.

Records: Queensbury (3-1).

JOHNSTOWN 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville;0;0 — 0

Johnstown;3;4 — 7

First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming, Anna Lee), 17:18. 2, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Emily Pertell), 7:34. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 0:23.

Second half: 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 24:22. 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 11:41. 6, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 10:31. 7, Tjohnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming), 8:55.

Goalies-saves: Abby VanValkenburgh (J) 2, Kimmie Hastings (G) 21.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 17, Gloversville 0.

Records: Johnstown (4-0, 5-0).

