QUEENSBURY 4, WARRENBURG 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Warrensburg 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 1 3 — 4
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Hailey Ballard), 15:42.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Kelsey Zehr), 10:50. 3, Queensbury, Kelsey Zehr (Kileigh Bouyea), 3:31. 4, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 2:39.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 6, Bella Amelia (Warr) 12.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 16, Warrensburg 7.
Records: Queensbury (3-1, 4-1), Warrensburg (1-2, 1-3).
You have free articles remaining.
JOHNSTOWN 5, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 1 0 — 1
Johnstown 3 2 — 5
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Samantha Flood, 26:28. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming), 25:00. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming, Anna Lee), 15:24. 4, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 3:27.
Second half: 5, Johnstown, Kanako Sasaki (Emily Fleming), 20:01. 6, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 0:32.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 2, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 25.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 21, Glens Falls 1.
Records: Johnstown (5-0, 6-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.