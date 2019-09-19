{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 4, WARRENBURG 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Non-league

Warrensburg 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 1 3 — 4

First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Hailey Ballard), 15:42.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Kelsey Zehr), 10:50. 3, Queensbury, Kelsey Zehr (Kileigh Bouyea), 3:31. 4, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 2:39.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 6, Bella Amelia (Warr) 12.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 16, Warrensburg 7.

Records: Queensbury (3-1, 4-1), Warrensburg (1-2, 1-3).

JOHNSTOWN 5, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 1 0 — 1

Johnstown 3 2 — 5

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Samantha Flood, 26:28. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming), 25:00. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming, Anna Lee), 15:24. 4, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 3:27.

Second half: 5, Johnstown, Kanako Sasaki (Emily Fleming), 20:01. 6, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 0:32.

Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 2, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 25.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 21, Glens Falls 1.

Records: Johnstown (5-0, 6-0).

