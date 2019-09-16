HOOSICK FALLS 2, CORINTH 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Hoosick Falls 1 1 — 2
Corinth 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Emma Mccart), 17:30. 2, Corinth, Anika Parnell (penalty stroke), 12:52.
Second half: 3, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson (Catherine Kennedy), 24:10.
Goalies-saves: Aleah Stowell (HoF) 3, Amelia Robarge (Cor) 4.
Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 8, Corinth 5.
Records: Corinth (0-3, 1-4), Hoosick Falls (2-0, 4-0).
WARRENSBURG 5, SALEM 1
(at Warrensburg)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem 1 0 — 1
Warrensburg 1 4 — 5
First half: 1, Salem, Marykate McPhee, 26:37. 2, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous, 5:16.
Second half: 3, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous, 28:56. 4, Warrensburg, Nayana Deamelia (Sara Langworthy), 26:16. 5, Warrensburg, Sydney Gerrain (Sara Langworthy), 14:57. 6, Warrensburg, Sydney Gerrain (Nayana Deamelia), 11:46.
Goalies-saves: Tori Cary (Sal) 12, Bella Deamelia (Warr) 13.
Penalty corners: Salem 12, Warrensburg 9.
Records: Warrensburg (1-1, 1-1).
