FIELD HOCKEY

ROUNDUP: McPhee's OT goal lifts Salem-Cambridge

Mary-Kate McPhee’s overtime goal on a penalty stroke gave visiting Salem-Cambridge a 3-2 field hockey win over Greenwich on Monday.

Goals by Brooke Kuzmich and Jocelyn Spiezio gave the Witches an early 2-0 lead. McPhee scored with 2:55 seconds left in the second quarter for Salem-Cambridge and Claire Toleman tied the game with nine seconds left in the third quarter on a pass from Nicole Lafountain.

Brailyn Wright made five saves for Salem-Cambridge. Maddie Curley stopped 15 shots for Greenwich.

HOOSICK FALLS 7, EMMA WILLARD 0: Megan Marcoux had a hat trick and Emma McCart, Tatum Hickey, Kelly Ann Lohnes and Brooke Johnsen each scored a goal as the Panthers won.

Gabby Possible made 20 saves for Emma Willard.

