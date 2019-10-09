SALEM 3, GRANVILLE 2, OT
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem;1;1;1 — 3
Granville;1;1;0 — 2
First half: 1, Granville, Katie McEachron (Haley Corlew), 25:52. 2, Salem, Lexy Cary, 17:27.
Second half: 3, Salem, Mary Kate McPhee (Serena Wilk), 20:59. 4, Granville, Katie McEachron (Haley Corlew), 17:40.
First Overtime: 5, Salem, May Kate McPhee, 9:06.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 3, Tori Cary (Sal) 3.
Penalty corners: Granville 6, Salem 3.
Notes: Each team had four shots on goal.
EMMA WILLARD 1, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Non-league
Emma Willard;1;0 — 1
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Emma Willard, Molly Zahnievte (Catherine Laphan), 26:16.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Kotis Kwok (EW) 9, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 2.
Penalty corners: Emma Willard 12, Corinth 1.
Records: Corinth (5-4, 5-9).
