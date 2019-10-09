{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM 3, GRANVILLE 2, OT

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Salem;1;1;1 — 3

Granville;1;1;0 — 2

First half: 1, Granville, Katie McEachron (Haley Corlew), 25:52. 2, Salem, Lexy Cary, 17:27.

Second half: 3, Salem, Mary Kate McPhee (Serena Wilk), 20:59. 4, Granville, Katie McEachron (Haley Corlew), 17:40.

First Overtime: 5, Salem, May Kate McPhee, 9:06.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 3, Tori Cary (Sal) 3.

Penalty corners: Granville 6, Salem 3.

Notes: Each team had four shots on goal.

EMMA WILLARD 1, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth)

League: Non-league

Emma Willard;1;0 — 1

Corinth;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Emma Willard, Molly Zahnievte (Catherine Laphan), 26:16.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Kotis Kwok (EW) 9, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 2.

Penalty corners: Emma Willard 12, Corinth 1.

Records: Corinth (5-4, 5-9).

