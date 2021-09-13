ROUNDUP: McEachron's second-half goal carries Granville

GRANVILLE 2, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem-Cambridge;1;0 — 1
Granville;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Lexy Cary (Mary Kate Mcphee), 11:35. 2, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Reagan Swain), 12:24.
Second half: 3, Granville, Katie McEachron (Reagan Swain), 9:55.
Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (Gra) 7, Brailyn Write (S-C) 20.
Penalty corners: Granville 11, Salem-Cambridge 8.
Records: Granville (2-1, 3-1).
Notes: Granville had 21 shots on goal. Salem-Cambridge had 9 shots.
SCOTIA 3, HOOSICK FALLS 1
(at Scotia)
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls;1;0 — 1
Scotia;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Scotia, Angelina Regels (Olivia Geneti), 14:32. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 10:28. 3, Scotia, Angelina Regels (Olivia Geneti), 4:46. 4, Scotia, Olivia Geneti, 3:41.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Maya Westbrook (Sco) 11, Marissa Landry (HoF) 7.
Penalty corners: Scotia 11, Hoosick Falls 11.
Records: Scotia (2-1, 3-1), Hoosick Falls (2-0, 3-1).