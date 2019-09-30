{{featured_button_text}}
Field hockey: Granville at Warrensburg

Granville's Katie McEachron (left) and Warrensburg's Olivia Frazier battle for a ball during Monday's field hockey game in Warrensburg.

 Greg Brownell, brownell@poststar.com

GRANVILLE 4, WARRENSBURG 1

(at Warrensburg)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville 3 1 — 4

Warrensburg 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Granville, Katie McEachron (Brynna Perry, Raegan Swain), 6:51. 2, Granville, Katie McEachron (Payton Barlow), 5:12. 3, Granville, Payton Barlow (Haley Corlew), :02.

Second half: 4, Warrensburg, Nayana Deamelia (Sara Langworthy), 21:07. 5, Granville, Haley Corlew (Raegan Swain), 17:58.

Goalies-saves: Bella Deamelia (Warr) 6, Lexyss Zovistiski (Gra) 12.

Penalty corners: Warrensburg 11, Granville 5.

HOOSICK FALLS 3, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Hoosick Falls 2 1 — 3

Greenwich 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson (Emma Mccart), 24:22. 2, Hoosick Falls, Madeline Kasulinous (Emma McCart), 21:47.

Second half: 3, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson, 1:13.

Goalies-saves: Zoe Gress (HoF) 0, Isabella Cary (Gre) 17.

Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 16, Greenwich 2.

Records: Greenwich (1-6, 1-7), Hoosick Falls (5-1, 8-2).

