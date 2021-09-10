 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: McCart scores three in Hoo. Falls victory
From the Prep Roundup: Friday's high school football, soccer, volleyball, golf and tennis series
Emma McCart scored three times as Hoosick Falls rolled to a 5-0 field hockey victory over Taconic Hills on Friday.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, TACONIC HILLS 0

(at Taconic Hills)

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls 2 3 — 5

Taconic Hills 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 8:09. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, :52.

Second half: 3, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart (Tatum Hickey), 6:12. 4, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 5:04. 5, Hoosick Falls, Gwyn Vincent (Lyric Kriner), 1:58.

Goalies-saves: Grace Alvarez (TH) 17, Marissa Landry (HoF) 6.

Penalty corners: Taconic Hills 0, Hoosick Falls 10.

Records: Taconic Hills (1-0, 1-1), Hoosick Falls (1-0, 2-0).

