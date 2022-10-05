ROUNDUP: LaFountain lifts Salem-Cambridge past Witches

SALEM — Nicole LaFountain scored the go-ahead goal with 2:39 left in regulation to lift the Salem-Cambridge field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Greenwich.

The win, in Salem-Cambridge's annual Pink Game played under the lights, improved S-C to 5-3 in the Wasaren-Adirondack League, 6-5 overall.

Mary Kate McPhee, who assisted on LaFountain's goal, had pulled the Generals into a 1-1 tie with 3:51 left in the third quarter. S-C outshot the Witches 12-3, with Brailyn Wright making two saves in the win.

Greenwich scored first on a goal by Brooke Kuzmich, assisted by Jocelyn Spiezio early in the first quarter.

Maddie Curley finished with 10 saves for the Witches (5-6 overall).

QUEENSBURY 2, BETHLEHEM 0: Dani Hand and Kendra Ballard scored goals Wednesday as Queensbury blanked Bethlehem in a non-league game.

Abigail Kittell recorded five saves in the shutout for the Spartans, who improved to 10-1 overall.

Teagen Rosencranse made 16 saves in goal for Bethlehem.

GRANVILLE 2, EMMA WILLARD 0: Alyssa Martindale scored both goals to lead the Golden Horde to a Wasaren-Adirondack League win over Emma Willard.

Claire Gould assisted on one of Martindale's goals, and Kalyn Gould made one save in her shutout.

Gabby Possible made nine saves for the Jesters.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, CORINTH 0: Emma McCart picked up the hat trick as Hoosick Falls shut out Corinth in Wasaren-Adirondack League action.

Gwyn Vincent scored on a penalty stroke for the Panthers, who also got a goal from Tatum Hickey and two saves from Jaedyn Roberson.

Sydney Crombach made 27 stops in goal for the Tomahawks.

CORINTH 9, ICHABOD CRANE 1: Aubrey Lozier recorded a hat trick and added three assists Tuesday to lead Corinth to a non-league win over Ichabod Crane.

Emily Holmes and Chloe Manning each added two goals for the Tomahawks, who also got goals from Sarah Sorbera and Ava Holmes. Manning, Sorbera and Jess Freebern had assists, and Sydney Crombach made six saves for Corinth.

Katie Ogden scored the lone goal for the Riders.

SCHUYLERVILLE 8, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Sora Dupras and Katie Guilder each scored twice to lead Schuylerville to a Foothills Council win at Gloversville on Tuesday.

Jordan Dooley, Avrie Koval, Makenna Hart and Daisy Mehan also scored for the Black Horses.

Felix Clo made 18 saves for Gloversville.