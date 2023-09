CAMBRIDGE — Kiera Kirk scored with 1:26 left in regulation to lift Greenwich to a 2-1 Adirondack-Wasaren League field hockey victory over Salem-Cambridge.

Olivia Davis had pulled the Witches even with 1:13 to play in the third quarter. Ella Celani finished with six saves for Greenwich.

Molly Erbe had scored in the second quarter to give Salem-Cambridge the early lead. Brailyn Wright made nine saves for S-C.