ROUNDUP: Horses, Horde win via shutouts
agate

ROUNDUP: Horses, Horde win via shutouts

SCHUYLERVILLE 8, GREENWICH 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

Schuylerville;7;1 — 8

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Sora Dupras (E.Barton/D.Mehan). 2, Schuylerville, Giada Cunningham (Ella Welsh). 3, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Izzy Reitano-stayer). 4, Schuylerville, Maggie Schwartz (Izzy Reitano-stayer). 5, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Ella Welsh). 6, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer (Eliza Barton). 7, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (E.Barton/I.Reitano).

Second half: 8, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton).

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 0, Maddie Curley (Gre) 7.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 12, Greenwich 2.

GRANVILLE 5, ICHABOD CRANE 0

(at Granville)

League: Non-league

Ichabod Crane;0;0 — 0

Granville;3;2 — 5

First half: 1, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Melissa Beaver), 10:58. 2, Granville, Reagan Swain (Haylie Barber), 10:14. 3, Granville, Rachel Beaver, 1:14.

Second half: 4, Granville, Haylie Barber (Reagan Swain), 1:40. 5, Granville, Reagan Swain (Haylie Barber), 8:30.

Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (Gra) 0, Tori Tamez (IC) 26.

Penalty corners: Granville 21, Ichabod Crane 1.

Records: Granville (5-1).

Notes: Granville had 31 shots on goal. Ichabod Crane had 0.

