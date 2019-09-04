HOOSICK FALLS 7, GREENWICH 0
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
Hoosick Falls;5;2 — 7
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Eva Helft), 24:16. 2, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Emma Mccart), 23:03. 3, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson (Lyric Kriner), 10:13. 4, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Madeline Kasulinous), 7:04. 5, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy, 1:06.
Second half: 6, Hoosick Falls, Madeline Kasulinous (Catherine Kennedy), 13:48. 7, Hoosick Falls, Zoe Gress, 7:50.
Goalies-saves: Zoe Gress (Hoosick Falls) 2, Aleah Stowell (Hoosick Falls) 0, Isabella Cary (Greenwich) 19.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 2, Hoosick Falls 19.
Records: Hoosick Falls (1-0, 1-0), Greenwich (0-1, 0-2).
