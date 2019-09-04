{{featured_button_text}}

HOOSICK FALLS 7, GREENWICH 0

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

Hoosick Falls;5;2 — 7

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Eva Helft), 24:16. 2, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Emma Mccart), 23:03. 3, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson (Lyric Kriner), 10:13. 4, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Madeline Kasulinous), 7:04. 5, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy, 1:06.

Second half: 6, Hoosick Falls, Madeline Kasulinous (Catherine Kennedy), 13:48. 7, Hoosick Falls, Zoe Gress, 7:50.

Goalies-saves: Zoe Gress (Hoosick Falls) 2, Aleah Stowell (Hoosick Falls) 0, Isabella Cary (Greenwich) 19.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 2, Hoosick Falls 19.

Records: Hoosick Falls (1-0, 1-0), Greenwich (0-1, 0-2).

