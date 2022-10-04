 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FIELD HOCKEY

ROUNDUP: Hand's hat trick leads Queensbury past Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY — Dani Hand scored three goals and assisted on two others Tuesday to lead Queensbury to an 8-0 Foothills Council victory over Glens Falls.

Also scoring for the Spartans were Lilyauna Hazelton, Kendra Ballard, Gianna Marcantonio, Brianna Zehr and Maddy Moger. Abigail Kittell recorded the shutout in goal.

Maggie Goodwin finished with 18 saves for Glens Falls.

GREENWICH 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Olivia Davis scored two goals Monday to lead the Witches to a lopsided win at Gloversville.

Also scoring for Greenwich were Grace Autiello, Mackenzie Dixson, Kaitlyn Lavoo, Kendall Hamilton and Brooke Kuzmich. The Witches held a 15-1 edge in penalty corners.

Felix Clo made 18 saves for Gloversville.

