ROUNDUP: Hand scores twice as Spartans beat Johnstown

Dani Hand scored twice as Queensbury handed Johnstown a 2-1 loss in a Foothills Council field hockey game on Saturday.

Caroline Krempa scored the goal for Johnstown, which took 12 penalty corners to Queensbury’s three.

Abigail Kittell made three stops in the cage for the Spartans, who improved to 2-1 in the league, 3-1 overall. Kendal Kelsey had an assist for Queensbury.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, GLENS FALLS 0: Daisy Mehan scored a second-half goal that carried the Black Horses to a Foothills victory.

Petra Gamage got the shutout with one save. Maggie Goodwin made 13 saves for Glens Falls.

SOUTH HIGH 11, GLOVERSVILLE 0: The Bulldogs scored five first-quarter goals and cruised to victory on the road.

Mia Benincasa, Kaia Dake,Isabella Iorio and Hannah Revell each scored twice for South Glens Falls. Lauren Willis, Nora Trimarchi and Kari Gage also scored.

Larissa Sheffield made 34 saves in goal for Gloversville.

GREENWICH 3, CORINTH 1: Grace Autiello, Morgan Randall and Mackenzie Dixson scored for the Witches in an Adirondack-Wasaren victory. Reegan Mullen recorded an assist.

Aubrey Lozier scored for Corinth. The Witches improved to 1-1 in the league, 2-1 overall.

HOOSICK FALLS 3, TACONIC HILLS 0: Emma McCart scored two goals and Ava Case added another goal as the Panthers (2-0) won a non-leaguer on Friday.

Hoosick Falls outshot Taconic, 26-0.