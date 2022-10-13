ROUNDUP: Hand scores four as QHS rolls to victory

Post-Star staff report
Dani Hand finished with four goals and one assist as Queensbury beat Schuylerville 8-0 in a rainy Foothills Council field hockey game on Thursday.
Gianna Marcantonio had two goals and an assist for the Spartans. Kendra Ballard and Lily Hazelton also scored.
South High beat Scotia 6-0 on Thursday to finish off an unbeaten field hockey season.
Petra Gamage made 10 saves in goal for Schuylerville. Abigail Kittell needed just one save in goal for Queensbury (9-3 league, 12-3 overall).
HOOSICK FALLS 9, GLENS FALLS 1: Tatum Hickey had a hat trick and Megan Marcoux and Ava Kasulinous each scored two goals as the Panthers beat Glens Falls in a non-league game.
MacKenna Roberson and Emma McCarty also scored for 16-0 Hoosick Falls. Maggie Goodwin made 18 saves in goal for Glens Falls.
PHOTOS: Queensbury at Schuylerville field hockey
