ROUNDUP: Hand scores four as QHS rolls to victory

Dani Hand finished with four goals and one assist as Queensbury beat Schuylerville 8-0 in a rainy Foothills Council field hockey game on Thursday.

Gianna Marcantonio had two goals and an assist for the Spartans. Kendra Ballard and Lily Hazelton also scored.

South High finishes off unbeaten regular season South High beat Scotia 6-0 on Thursday to finish off an unbeaten field hockey season.

Petra Gamage made 10 saves in goal for Schuylerville. Abigail Kittell needed just one save in goal for Queensbury (9-3 league, 12-3 overall).

HOOSICK FALLS 9, GLENS FALLS 1: Tatum Hickey had a hat trick and Megan Marcoux and Ava Kasulinous each scored two goals as the Panthers beat Glens Falls in a non-league game.