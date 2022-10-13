 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FIELD HOCKEY

ROUNDUP: Hand scores four as QHS rolls to victory

From the PREP ROUNDUP: High school sports stories and photos series
Field hockey: Queensbury at Schuylerville

Schuylerville's Alexa Prouty attempts to stop a shot by Queensbury's Gianna Marcantonio during Thursday's Foothills Council field hockey game at Schuylerville.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Dani Hand finished with four goals and one assist as Queensbury beat Schuylerville 8-0 in a rainy Foothills Council field hockey game on Thursday.

Gianna Marcantonio had two goals and an assist for the Spartans. Kendra Ballard and Lily Hazelton also scored.

Petra Gamage made 10 saves in goal for Schuylerville. Abigail Kittell needed just one save in goal for Queensbury (9-3 league, 12-3 overall).

HOOSICK FALLS 9, GLENS FALLS 1: Tatum Hickey had a hat trick and Megan Marcoux and Ava Kasulinous each scored two goals as the Panthers beat Glens Falls in a non-league game.

MacKenna Roberson and Emma McCarty also scored for 16-0 Hoosick Falls. Maggie Goodwin made 18 saves in goal for Glens Falls.

