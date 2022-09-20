ROUNDUP: Hand scores 4 in Spartans' win

Dani Hand recorded four goals and an assist as Queensbury blanked Gloversville 9-0 in Foothills Council field hockey on Tuesday.

Hand is the fourth Queensbury player to score 50 goals in her career. Her sister, Stephanie Hand, Laura Gersten and Emily Korniak are the others. Dani Hand is now fifth on the school’s career points list with 126 (50 goals, 26 assists).

Ryan Allen scored twice in Tuesday’s game for Queensbury. Gianna Marcantonio, Brianna Zehr and Kendal Kelsey each scored one goal. Kendra Ballard had two assists.

The Spartans took 18 penalty corners to none for Gloversville.

SOUTH HIGH 12, GLENS FALLS 0: Lauren Durfey scored three of South High’s first four goals as the Bulldogs posted another Foothills victory.

Kara Dake also had a hat trick for South Glens Falls. Mia Benincasa scored twice, while Katelyn Klotz, Sienna Donato, Kari Gage and Ava Shirk each contributed a goal. The shots were 38-0.

Maggie Goodwin made 16 saves for Glens Falls.