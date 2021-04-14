ROUNDUP: Hand lifts Queensbury past Scotia in OT

Queensbury's Dani Hand scored the game's only goal in overtime as the Spartans topped Scotia 1-0 in Foothills Council field hockey Wednesday.
QUEENSBURY 1, SCOTIA 0, OT
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;0;0;1 — 1
Scotia;0;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: None.
Second Overtime: 1, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Kendra Ballard), 8:26.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 14, Belle Warfield (S) 2.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 6, Scotia 12 .
Records: Queensbury (6-3).
SALEM 1, GREENWICH 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren