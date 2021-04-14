 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Hand lifts Queensbury past Scotia in OT
ROUNDUP: Hand lifts Queensbury past Scotia in OT

Queensbury's Dani Hand scored the game's only goal in overtime as the Spartans topped Scotia 1-0 in Foothills Council field hockey Wednesday.

QUEENSBURY 1, SCOTIA 0, OT

(at Scotia)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;0;0;0;1 — 1

Scotia;0;0;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

First Overtime: None.

Second Overtime: 1, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Kendra Ballard), 8:26.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 14, Belle Warfield (S) 2.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 6, Scotia 12 .

Records: Queensbury (6-3).

SALEM 1, GREENWICH 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Salem;1;0 — 1

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Salem, Blake Riche (Lexi Cary), 7:27.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (G) 9, Tori Cary (S) 2.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 4, Salem 9.

