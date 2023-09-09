QUEENSBURY — Kendal Gross and Macklin McGrath each scored two goals Saturday to lead the Glens Falls field hockey team to a 4-1 non-league victory over Niskayuna at Morse Athletic Complex.

Gross scored her first goal on a Natalie Frasier assist with 18 seconds left in the first quarter, and she added another on a penalty stroke early in the third.

Sylvia Slingerland also assisted for the Black Bears (1-2), who got four saves from Maggie Goodwin and owned a 14-5 edge in penalty corners.

GRANVILLE 4, CORINTH 0: Mackenzie Martell netted a pair of goals to lead the Golden Horde in an Adirondack-Wasaren League win over Corinth.

MaKenna McKnight and Ella Olsen also scored for Granville (2-0, 3-0), with Haylie Barber recording two assists. Megan Decker made one save in the shutout, and the Horde had 15 penalty corners to four for Corinth.

Sydney Crombaen made 11 saves for Corinth (0-1, 1-1).