GREENWICH 2, SALEM 1, SO
(at Greenwich)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem;0;1;0;0 — 1
Greenwich;1;0;0;0 — 2
First half: 1, Greenwich, Reegan Mullen (Liv Cederstom), 25:22.
Second half: 2, Salem, Claire Toomey (Blake Riche), 6:39.
Tiebreaker: Greenwich 5 (Mackenzie Dixson, Jenna Wilbur, Shauna Wasielewski, Liv Cederstrom, Arianna Spiezio), Salem 5 (Marykate Mcphee, Blake Riche, Serena Wilk, Lexi Cary, Dorothy Moffitt)
Goalies-saves: Tori Cary (Sal) 10, Isabella Cary (G) 27.
Penalty corners: Salem 23, Greenwich 3.
Records: Greenwich (1-1, 1-3), Salem (0-1, 0-1).
Notes: Greenwich and Salem went into a shootout after two sudden-death overtimes. Mackenzie Dixson notched the first goal for Greenwich, and Jenna Wilbur and Liv Cederstrom each added goals. Greenwich goalie Isabella Cary turned away the first three Salem players. Greenwich won the shoot out 3-0. Greenwich's Jenna Wilbur had 2 huge defensive stick saves during regulation play, while Isabelle Solan also contributed with one stick save of her own.
GRANVILLE 2, CORINTH 1, OT
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth;1;0;0 — 1
Granville;0;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Corinth, Megan Watkins (Alex Carney), 13:32.
Second half: 2, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brooke Makepeace), 12:47.
First Overtime: 3, Granville, Haley Corlew, 9:30.
Goalies-saves: Amelia Robarge (Cor) 14, Lexips Zoriostashi (Gran) 5.
Penalty corners: Corinth 9, Granville 13.
