ROUNDUP: Greenwich edges Corinth

GREENWICH 1, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich 0 1 — 1
Corinth 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson, 11:22.
Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (G) 7, Sydney Crombach (C) 2.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 5, Corinth 11.
GRANVILLE 5, EMMA WILLARD 0
(at Emma Willard)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville 2 3 — 5
Emma Willard 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Granville, Haylie Barber (Melissa Beaver), 4:06. 2, Granville, Haylie Barber (Reagan Swain), 3:06.
Second half: 3, Granville, Haylie Barber, 10:22. 4, Granville, Kali Duel (Reagan Swain), 2:28. 5, Granville, Rachel Beaver (Melissa Beaver), 7:36.
Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 2, Gabby Possible (EW) 8.
Penalty corners: Emma Willard 10, Granville 7.
Records: Granville (7-1).
HOOSICK FALLS 4,
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem-Cambridge 0 0 — 0
Hoosick Falls 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 12:48. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 6:55. 3, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 6:05. 4, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 3:45.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Brailyn Wright (SC) 2, Marissa Landry (HF) 3.
Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 1, Hoosick Falls 4.
Records: Hoosick Falls (3-0, 4-1).
GREENWICH 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Non-league
Greenwich 1 6 — 7
Gloversville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Greenwich, Mary Estramente (Jocelyn Spiezo), 5:23.
Second half: 2, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Mary Estramente), 12:23. 3, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezo (Olivia Davis), 2:57. 4, Greenwich, Morgan Randall (Olivia Davis), 9:48. 5, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Jocelyns Spiezo), 6:12. 6, Greenwich, Grace Autiello (Reegan Mullen), 5:00. 7, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixen (Grace Autiello), 2:45.
Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gr) 4, Aaron McDuffie (Glo) 6.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 6, Gloversville 5.