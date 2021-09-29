 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Greenwich edges Corinth
GREENWICH 1, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Greenwich 0 1 — 1

Corinth 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson, 11:22.

Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (G) 7, Sydney Crombach (C) 2.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 5, Corinth 11.

GRANVILLE 5, EMMA WILLARD 0

(at Emma Willard)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville 2 3 — 5

Emma Willard 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Granville, Haylie Barber (Melissa Beaver), 4:06. 2, Granville, Haylie Barber (Reagan Swain), 3:06.

Second half: 3, Granville, Haylie Barber, 10:22. 4, Granville, Kali Duel (Reagan Swain), 2:28. 5, Granville, Rachel Beaver (Melissa Beaver), 7:36.

Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 2, Gabby Possible (EW) 8.

Penalty corners: Emma Willard 10, Granville 7.

Records: Granville (7-1).

HOOSICK FALLS 4,

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Salem-Cambridge 0 0 — 0

Hoosick Falls 2 2 — 4

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 12:48. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 6:55. 3, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner, 6:05. 4, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 3:45.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Brailyn Wright (SC) 2, Marissa Landry (HF) 3.

Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 1, Hoosick Falls 4.

Records: Hoosick Falls (3-0, 4-1).

GREENWICH 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Non-league

Greenwich 1 6 — 7

Gloversville 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Greenwich, Mary Estramente (Jocelyn Spiezo), 5:23.

Second half: 2, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Mary Estramente), 12:23. 3, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezo (Olivia Davis), 2:57. 4, Greenwich, Morgan Randall (Olivia Davis), 9:48. 5, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Jocelyns Spiezo), 6:12. 6, Greenwich, Grace Autiello (Reegan Mullen), 5:00. 7, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixen (Grace Autiello), 2:45.

Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gr) 4, Aaron McDuffie (Glo) 6.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 6, Gloversville 5.

