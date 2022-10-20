ROUNDUP: Granville wins shootout to advance; Horses edge S-C

Raegan Swain scored the only goal of the second shootout as Granville survived an upset bid from Greenwich in a Class C quarterfinal of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament on Thursday.

Third-seeded Granville advances to meet No. 2 Johnstown in the semifinals next Thursday at Knox Field (3 p.m.). Johnstown defeated Corinth on Wednesday.

The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and played two overtimes without a goal being scored. The teams then went to a shootout format with each team getting five chances to score on the other team's goalkeeper in a one-on-one format.

Melissa Beaver scored for Granville and Jocelyn Spiezio for Greenwich as the teams tied 1-1 in the shootout, necessitating a second shootout round. Swain scored on Granville's third chance and Golden Horde goalkeeper Megan Decker stopped all five Greenwich tries, giving Granville a spot in the semifinals.

Spiezio scored Greenwich's goal in regulation on an assist by Olivia Davis. Swain scored the Granville goal on Haylie Barber's assist. The game took 2 1/2 hours to complete.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2: Daisy Mehan scored a third-quarter goal to break a 2-2 tie as the Black Horses beat Salem-Cambridge in a Class C quarterfinal.

Schuylerville, the fourth seed, moves on to play top-seeded Hoosick Falls in the semifinals next Thursday at Afrim's Sports (4:30 p.m.).

Averie Koval and Erin Dunne also scored goals for the Horses, who fell behind 2-0 in the first half. Dunne and Ruby Megan had assists. Petra Gamage made four saves in goal.

Lexi Carey and M.K. McPhee scored for Salem-Cambridge.