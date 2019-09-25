GRANVILLE 3, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville;2;1 — 3
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Rachel Beaver), 23:33. 2, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brooke Makepeace), 15:32.
Second half: 3, Granville, Payton Barlow (Haley Corlew), 10:21.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zavistoski (Granville) 5, Isabella Cary (Greenwich) 19.
Penalty corners: Granville 4, Greenwich 9.
Records: Greenwich (1-4, 1-6), Granville (5-0, 7-1).
SCHUYLERVILLE 2, CORINTH 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Corinth;0;0 — 0
Schuylerville;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Molly Elder), 3:29.
Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton, 22:39.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schuylerville) 4, Elizabeth Jensen (Corinth) 10.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 18, Corinth 2.
HOOSICK FALLS 4, SALEM 1
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem;0;1 — 1
Hoosick Falls;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Ayla Fauler), 15:34.
Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson (Eva Helft), 20:22. 3, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy, 7:16. 4, Salem, Lexi Cary, 5:37. 5, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 3:10.
Goalies-saves: Tori Cary (Salem) 17, Zoe Gress (Hoosick Falls) 1, Aleah Stowell (Hoosick Falls) 0.
Penalty corners: Salem 5, Hoosick Falls 23.
Records: Hoosick Falls (4-1, 5-2), Salem (1-4, 2-4).
