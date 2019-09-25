{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 3, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville;2;1 — 3

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Rachel Beaver), 23:33. 2, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brooke Makepeace), 15:32.

Second half: 3, Granville, Payton Barlow (Haley Corlew), 10:21.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zavistoski (Granville) 5, Isabella Cary (Greenwich) 19.

Penalty corners: Granville 4, Greenwich 9.

Records: Greenwich (1-4, 1-6), Granville (5-0, 7-1).

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, CORINTH 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league

Corinth;0;0 — 0

Schuylerville;1;1 — 2

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Molly Elder), 3:29.

Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton, 22:39.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schuylerville) 4, Elizabeth Jensen (Corinth) 10.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 18, Corinth 2.

HOOSICK FALLS 4, SALEM 1

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Salem;0;1 — 1

Hoosick Falls;1;3 — 4

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Ayla Fauler), 15:34.

Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson (Eva Helft), 20:22. 3, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy, 7:16. 4, Salem, Lexi Cary, 5:37. 5, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 3:10.

Goalies-saves: Tori Cary (Salem) 17, Zoe Gress (Hoosick Falls) 1, Aleah Stowell (Hoosick Falls) 0.

Penalty corners: Salem 5, Hoosick Falls 23.

Records: Hoosick Falls (4-1, 5-2), Salem (1-4, 2-4).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments