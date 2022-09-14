ROUNDUP: Granville rolls to victory

Haylie Barber, Natalie Williams and Raegan Swain each scored two goals as Granvile dominated Emma Willard, 6-0, in a field hockey game on Wednesday.

Barber added three assists for the Golden Horde, which outshot Emma Willard 23-0.

QUEENSBURY 6, GREENWICH 0: Dani Hand scored four times and Lilyauna Hazleton added two goals as the Spartans (4-1) won a non-leaguer against the Witches. Ellie Althoff had two assists.

Maddie Curley and Reese Autiello each made six saves in goal for Greenwich.

HOOSICK FALLS 8, CORINTH 0: Emma McCart scored four times as Hoosick Falls won an Adirondack-Wasaren game played at Afrim’s.

Ava Kasulinous scored twice and Mackenzie Powers and Brooke Tonneson added goals for the Panthers (3-0 league, 5-0 overall). Sydney Rombach made 14 saves for Corinth.