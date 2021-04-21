 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Granville pulls out OT win over Hoosick Falls
GRANVILLE 1, HOOSICK FALLS 0, OT

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville;0;0;1 — 1

Hoosick Falls;0;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

Overtime: 1, Granville, Haley Corlew (Jenna Tooley).

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 9, Aleah Stowell (HF) 1.

Penalty corners: Granville 4, Hoosick Falls 8.

GRANVILLE 1, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth, Tuesday)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville;0;1 — 1

Corinth;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Granville, Melissa Beaver (Raegan Swain), 1:19.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 5, Elizabeth Jensen (C) 8.

Penalty corners: Granville 5, Corinth 14.

Records: Granville (, 6-1).

