ROUNDUP: Granville pulls out OT win over Hoosick Falls

GRANVILLE 1, HOOSICK FALLS 0, OT
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville;0;0;1 — 1
Hoosick Falls;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Overtime: 1, Granville, Haley Corlew (Jenna Tooley).
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 9, Aleah Stowell (HF) 1.
Penalty corners: Granville 4, Hoosick Falls 8.
GRANVILLE 1, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth, Tuesday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville;0;1 — 1
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Granville, Melissa Beaver (Raegan Swain), 1:19.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 5, Elizabeth Jensen (C) 8.
Penalty corners: Granville 5, Corinth 14.
Records: Granville (, 6-1).
