GRANVILLE 1, GREENWICH 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
Granville;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Haley Corlew), 21:01.
Goalies-saves: Isabella Cary (Gwch) 9, Lexyss Zovistoski (Gran) 1.
Penalty corners: Granville 8, Greenwich 1.
Records: Granville (7-3, 11-5).
HOOSICK FALLS 3,
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Hoosick Falls;1;2 — 3
Salem-Camb.;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft (Catherine Kennedy), 3:05.
Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Madelyn Kasulinous, 21:38. 3, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Emma Mccart), 8:11.
Goalies-saves: Tori Cary (S-C) 6, Katie Weeden (HF) 3.
Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 5, Salem 9.
Records: Salem-Cambridge (3-7 lg.), Hoosick Falls (9-1, 12-3).
