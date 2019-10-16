{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 1, GREENWICH 0

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

Granville;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Haley Corlew), 21:01.

Goalies-saves: Isabella Cary (Gwch) 9, Lexyss Zovistoski (Gran) 1.

Penalty corners: Granville 8, Greenwich 1.

Records: Granville (7-3, 11-5).

HOOSICK FALLS 3,
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Salem)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Hoosick Falls;1;2 — 3

Salem-Camb.;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft (Catherine Kennedy), 3:05.

Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Madelyn Kasulinous, 21:38. 3, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Emma Mccart), 8:11.

Goalies-saves: Tori Cary (S-C) 6, Katie Weeden (HF) 3.

Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 5, Salem 9.

Records: Salem-Cambridge (3-7 lg.), Hoosick Falls (9-1, 12-3).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments