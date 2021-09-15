ROUNDUP: Granville edges Salem-Cambridge

GRANVILLE 2, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Granville, Tuesday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem;1;0 — 1
Granville;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Lexy Cary (Mary Kate McPhee), 11:35. 2, Granville, Katie McEachron (Reagan Swain), 12:24.
Second half: 3, Granville, Katie McEachron (Reagan Swain), 9:55.
Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 7, Brailyn Write (S-C) 20.
Penalty corners: Granville 11, Salem-Cambridge 8.
Records: Granville (2-1, 3-1).
Notes: Granville had 21 shots on goal. Salem-Cambridge had 9 shots on goal.
