ROUNDUP: Granville edges Salem-Cambridge
agate

GRANVILLE 2, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1

(at Granville, Tuesday)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Salem;1;0 — 1

Granville;0;2 — 2

First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Lexy Cary (Mary Kate McPhee), 11:35. 2, Granville, Katie McEachron (Reagan Swain), 12:24.

Second half: 3, Granville, Katie McEachron (Reagan Swain), 9:55.

Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 7, Brailyn Write (S-C) 20.

Penalty corners: Granville 11, Salem-Cambridge 8.

Records: Granville (2-1, 3-1).

Notes: Granville had 21 shots on goal. Salem-Cambridge had 9 shots on goal.

