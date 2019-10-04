{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 4,
EMMA WILLARD 3, OT

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Non-league

Emma Willard;1;2;0 — 3

Granville;1;2;1 — 4

First half: 1, Emma Willard, Molly Zah Leuter (Catherine Lapham), 7:15. 2, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Haley Corlew), :55.

Second half: 3, Emma Willard, Catherine Lapham (Molly Zahnleuter), 19:01. 4, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haley Corlew), 17:30. 5, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Brynna Perry), 14:40. 6, Emma Willard, Catherine Lapham, 4:37.

First Overtime: 7, Granville, Payton Barlow (Haley Corlew), 7:15.

Goalies-saves: Kotis Kwok (EW) 9, Lexyss Zovistoski (Gran) 2.

Penalty corners: Granville 11, Emma Willard 7.

Records: Granville (6-1, 10-2).

Notes: The JV teams tied 0-0.

CORINTH 5, GREENWICH 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Corinth;3;2 — 5

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Corinth, Casey Decker (Alex Carney), 20:30. 2, Corinth, Alex Carney, 9:48. 3, Corinth, Alex Carney (Megan Watkins), 7:00.

Second half: 4, Corinth, Anika Parnell, 15:00. 5, Corinth, Megan Watkins (Casey Decker), 3:23.

Goalies-saves: Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 6, Isabelle Cary (Gwch) 9.

Penalty corners: Corinth 13, Greenwich 6.

Records: Corinth (4-4 lg.).

