 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Granville blanks Witches; Hand's OT goal lifts QHS
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Granville blanks Witches; Hand's OT goal lifts QHS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville;1;1 — 2

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Granville, Katie McEachron (Raegan Swain), 12:24.

Second half: 2, Granville, Ashley Pratt (Katie McEachron), 7:04.

Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (Gra) 2, Maddie Curley (Gre) 5.

Penalty corners: Granville 8, Greenwich 7.

QUEENSBURY 3, BETHLEHEM 2, OT

(at Bethlehem)

League: Non-league

Queensbury;1;1;0;1 — 3

Bethlehem;1;1;0;0 — 2

First half: 1, Bethlehem, Avery Eick, 3:02. 2, Queensbury, Lily Hazleton (Dani Hand), 11:54.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Dani Hand, 2:21. 4, Bethlehem, Caitlin Mclerny, 11:13.

First Overtime: None.

Second Overtime: 5, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Alessia Simone, Kaitlyn Barton), 8:48.

Goalies-saves: Campbell Snow (Q) 3.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 7, Bethlehem 11.

Records: Queensbury (2-1, 4-1).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News