ROUNDUP: Granville blanks Witches; Hand's OT goal lifts QHS

GRANVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville;1;1 — 2
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Granville, Katie McEachron (Raegan Swain), 12:24.
Second half: 2, Granville, Ashley Pratt (Katie McEachron), 7:04.
Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (Gra) 2, Maddie Curley (Gre) 5.
Penalty corners: Granville 8, Greenwich 7.
QUEENSBURY 3, BETHLEHEM 2, OT
(at Bethlehem)
League: Non-league
Queensbury;1;1;0;1 — 3
Bethlehem;1;1;0;0 — 2
First half: 1, Bethlehem, Avery Eick, 3:02. 2, Queensbury, Lily Hazleton (Dani Hand), 11:54.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Dani Hand, 2:21. 4, Bethlehem, Caitlin Mclerny, 11:13.