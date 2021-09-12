ROUNDUP: Granville blanks Emma Willard

GRANVILLE 4, EMMA WILLARD 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Emma Willard;0;0 — 0
Granville;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Granville, Haylie Barber (Katie McEachron), 10:03.
Second half: 2, Granville, Katie McEachron (Reagan Swain), 12:56. 3, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haylie Barber, Melissa Beaver), 4:22. 4, Granville, Ashley Pratt, 9:28.
Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (Gran) 3, Gabby Possible (EW) 2.
Penalty corners: Granville 8, Emma Willard 17.
Records: Granville (1-1, 2-1).
Notes: Granville had 12 shots on goal and Emma Willard had 4 shots on goal.
SCHUYLERVILLE 9, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;6;3 — 9
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 8:30. 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Ella Welsh), 6:33. 3, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan (Ella Welsh), 2:55. 4, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 1:56. 5, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer (Jordan Dooley), :20.
Second half: 6, Schuylerville, Sora Dupras (Daisy Mehan), 9:30. 7, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton, 1:30. 8, Schuylerville, Jordan Dooley (Daisy Mehan), 3:30.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 1, Aaron Mcduffie (Glov) 12.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 8, Gloversville 0.
Records: Gloversville (0-1, 0-2), Schuylerville (2-1, 2-1).