 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Granville blanks Emma Willard
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Granville blanks Emma Willard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 4, EMMA WILLARD 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Emma Willard;0;0 — 0

Granville;1;3 — 4

First half: 1, Granville, Haylie Barber (Katie McEachron), 10:03.

Second half: 2, Granville, Katie McEachron (Reagan Swain), 12:56. 3, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haylie Barber, Melissa Beaver), 4:22. 4, Granville, Ashley Pratt, 9:28.

Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (Gran) 3, Gabby Possible (EW) 2.

Penalty corners: Granville 8, Emma Willard 17.

Records: Granville (1-1, 2-1).

Notes: Granville had 12 shots on goal and Emma Willard had 4 shots on goal.

SCHUYLERVILLE 9, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;6;3 — 9

Gloversville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 8:30. 2, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Ella Welsh), 6:33. 3, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan (Ella Welsh), 2:55. 4, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 1:56. 5, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer (Jordan Dooley), :20.

Second half: 6, Schuylerville, Sora Dupras (Daisy Mehan), 9:30. 7, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton, 1:30. 8, Schuylerville, Jordan Dooley (Daisy Mehan), 3:30.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 1, Aaron Mcduffie (Glov) 12.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 8, Gloversville 0.

Records: Gloversville (0-1, 0-2), Schuylerville (2-1, 2-1).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News