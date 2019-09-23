{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 2, HOOSICK FALLS 1

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Hoosick Falls;0;1 — 1

Granville;1;1 2

First half: 1, Granville, Payton Barlow (Katie McEachron), 10:28.

Second half: 2, Granville, Payton Barlow (Haley Corlew), 22:18. 3, Hoosick Falls, Madeline Kasulinous (Catherine Kennedy), 10:36.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 6, Zoe Gress (HoF) 6.

Penalty corners: Granville 1, Hoosick Falls 13.

Records: Granville (4-0, 6-1).

Notes: Hoosick Falls had 7 shots on goal. Granville had 5 shots on goal.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2,
EMMA WILLARD 1

(at Salem)

League: Non-league

Emma Willard;1;0 1

Salem-Cambridge;0;2 2

First half: 1, Emma Willard, Catherine Lapham, 17:16.

Second half: 2, Salem-Cambridge, Marykate McPhee (Anna Schiele), 17:20. 3, Salem-Cambrudge, Marykate McPhee (Lexi Cary), :42.

Goalies-saves: Kotis Kwok (EW) 10, Tori Cary (S-C) 2.

Penalty corners: Emma Willard 7, Salem-Cambridge 12.

Records: Salem-cambridge (1-3, 2-4), Emma Willard (2-5).

Notes: Cambridge's Anna Schiele came up with an assist and executed key plays to propel the Salem-Cambridge field hockey team past Emma Willard. MaryKate McPhee scored two goals.

CORINTH 2, WARRENSBURG 1

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Corinth;0;2 2

Warrensburg;1;0 1

First half: 1, Warrensburg, Sara Langworthy (Abigail Ranous), 17:42.

Second half: 2, Corinth, Alex Carney, 20:39. 3, Corinth, Alex Carney, 12:49.

Goalies-saves: Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 4, Bella Deamelia (Warr) 3.

Penalty corners: Corinth 5, Warrensburg 12.

Records: Corinth (2-3, 2-5).

GRANVILLE 3, SALEM 1

(at Salem, Friday)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville;2;1 3

Salem-Cambridge;0;1 1

First half: 1, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brooke Jurnak), 3:29. 2, Granville, Katie Mcfachron (Brooke Jurnak), 2:14.

Second half: 3, Granville, Payton Barlow, 21:14. 4, Salem-cambridge, Claire Toomey (Lexi Cary), 17:37.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoki (Gra) 5, Tori Cary (S-C) 8.

Penalty corners: Granville 6, Salem-cambridge 8.

Records: Salem-Cambridge (1-3, 1-4).

