GRANVILLE 2, HOOSICK FALLS 1
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Hoosick Falls;0;1 — 1
Granville;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Granville, Payton Barlow (Katie McEachron), 10:28.
Second half: 2, Granville, Payton Barlow (Haley Corlew), 22:18. 3, Hoosick Falls, Madeline Kasulinous (Catherine Kennedy), 10:36.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 6, Zoe Gress (HoF) 6.
Penalty corners: Granville 1, Hoosick Falls 13.
Records: Granville (4-0, 6-1).
Notes: Hoosick Falls had 7 shots on goal. Granville had 5 shots on goal.
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2,
EMMA WILLARD 1
(at Salem)
League: Non-league
Emma Willard;1;0 — 1
Salem-Cambridge;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Emma Willard, Catherine Lapham, 17:16.
Second half: 2, Salem-Cambridge, Marykate McPhee (Anna Schiele), 17:20. 3, Salem-Cambrudge, Marykate McPhee (Lexi Cary), :42.
Goalies-saves: Kotis Kwok (EW) 10, Tori Cary (S-C) 2.
Penalty corners: Emma Willard 7, Salem-Cambridge 12.
Records: Salem-cambridge (1-3, 2-4), Emma Willard (2-5).
Notes: Cambridge's Anna Schiele came up with an assist and executed key plays to propel the Salem-Cambridge field hockey team past Emma Willard. MaryKate McPhee scored two goals.
CORINTH 2, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth;0;2 — 2
Warrensburg;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Warrensburg, Sara Langworthy (Abigail Ranous), 17:42.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Alex Carney, 20:39. 3, Corinth, Alex Carney, 12:49.
Goalies-saves: Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 4, Bella Deamelia (Warr) 3.
Penalty corners: Corinth 5, Warrensburg 12.
Records: Corinth (2-3, 2-5).
GRANVILLE 3, SALEM 1
(at Salem, Friday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville;2;1 — 3
Salem-Cambridge;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brooke Jurnak), 3:29. 2, Granville, Katie Mcfachron (Brooke Jurnak), 2:14.
Second half: 3, Granville, Payton Barlow, 21:14. 4, Salem-cambridge, Claire Toomey (Lexi Cary), 17:37.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoki (Gra) 5, Tori Cary (S-C) 8.
Penalty corners: Granville 6, Salem-cambridge 8.
Records: Salem-Cambridge (1-3, 1-4).
