ROUNDUP: Gould's goal leads Golden Horde to win

Claire Gould scored the tie-breaking goal in the fourth quarter on an assist from Haylie Barber as Granville nipped Corinth 2-1 in an Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey game on Friday.

Lauren Bascom also scored for the Golden Horde. Kayln Gould and Megan Decker combined for five saves in the Granville cage.

Aubrey Lozier scored the Tomahawks' goal on a reverse stick sweep in the second quarter. Corinth goalkeeper Sydney Crombach made 14 saves.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, GREENWICH 1: Ava Kasulinous scored twice as the Panthers improved to 8-0 in league play (12-0 overall).

Tatum Hickey, Emma McCart and Brooke Tonneson also scored for Hoosick Falls. The Panthers outshot the Witches 17-2.

Kiera Kirk scored for the Witches (3-6 league, 6-8 overall). Maddie Curley made 12 saves.