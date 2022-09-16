ROUNDUP: Golden Horde tops Corinth

Natalie Williams scored the go-ahead goal as Granville defeated Corinth 3-1 in a Wasaren-Adirondack field hockey game on Friday.

Aubrey Lozier scored off Kaylee Gregorie's assist to give Corinth a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Reagan Swain tied the game later on for the Golden Horde.

Williams scored Granville's second goal at 9:56 of the second quarter and Claire Gould scored on an assist from Haylie Barber in the third quarter.

Corinth led in shots, 13-12.

QUEENSBURY 9, GLENS FALLS 0: Lilyauna Hazelton scored twice as the Spartans improved to 4-1 in Foothills play (5-1 overall).

Dani Hand, Sarah Nelson, Bri Zehr, Ryan Allen, Kendra Bullard, Gianna Marcantonio and Kendal Kelsey also scored goals.

Maggie Goodwin (13 saves) and Darielle Gooden (5) shared goalkeeping duties for Glens Falls.