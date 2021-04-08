ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Granville, South High post wins

GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;1 — 1
Glens Falls;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Gianna Endieveri (Haylee Girard), 8:03.
Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Ciara Hirsch (Haylee Girard), 11:22. 3, Schuylerville, Gabriella Welsh (Isabel Reitano-stayer), 5:10. 4, Glens Falls, Haylee Girard, 4:13.
Goalies-saves: Petra Gamage (Schy) 10, Nyome Griffin (GF) 4.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 9, Glens Falls 10.
Records: Glens Falls (2-5, 2-7), Schuylerville (2-5, 2-7).
GRANVILLE 6, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem-Cam.;1;1 — 2
Granville;6;0 — 6
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Mary Kate McPhee, 11:22. 2, Granville, Raegan Swain, 8:33. 3, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haylie Barber), 5:38. 4, Granville, Haylie Barber (Katie Mceachron), 14:32. 5, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Raegan Swain), 12:40. 6, Granville, Raegan Swain (Katie Mceachron), 9:23. 7, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Haylie Barber), 2:46.
Second half: 8, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche, 9:46.
Goalies-saves: Tori Carey (S-C) 5, Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 4.
Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 13, Granville 4.
Records: Granville (3-1), Salem (1-1).
Notes: Granville had 11 shots on goal and Salem-Cambridge had 9 shots on goal. Salem's second goal came from a penalty stroke.
SOUTH HIGH 10, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at South High)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
South High;8;2 — 10
First half: 1, South High, Mia Benincasa (Lillian Willis). 2, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa). 3, South High, Lauren Willis (Lillian Willis). 4, South High, Jillian Willis (Jess Betts). 5, South High, Nora Trimarchi (Jillian Willis). 6, South High, Jess Betts. 7, South High, Lillian Willis (Katelyn Klotz). 8, South High, Lauren Durfey (Lauren Willis).
Second half: 9, South High, Lauren Durfey (Mackenna Heustis). 10, South High, Lauren Durfey (Naomi Chavez).
Goalies-saves: Hannah Koleshikov (Glv) 18, Emily Goodsell (SGF) 0, Ava Reynolds (SGF) 0.
Penalty corners: Sgf 15, Gloversille 0.
Records: South High (6-1, 7-1).
JOHNSTOWN 1, QUEENSBURY 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;1;0 — 1
Queensbury;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Johnstown, Emily Fleming, 5:18.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 3, Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 6.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 15, Queensbury 1.
Records: Queensbury (4-3).