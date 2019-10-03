SCHUYLERVILLE 1, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;1;0 — 1
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Brooke Thomas (Molly Elder), 21:36.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Sch) 3, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 13.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 11, Glens Falls 3.
Records: Glens Falls (1-8, 1-10).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10,
GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
SGF;5;5 — 10
Gloversville;; — 0
First half: 1, SGF, Lauren Willis (Jessica Betts), 23:22. 2, SGF, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa, Kaydence Matteson), 19:24. 3, SGF, Jillian Willis, 17:53. 4, SGF, Kately Klotz (Jillian Willis), 9:12. 5, SGF, Lauren Willis, 2:46.
Second half: 6, SGF, Mia Benincasa (Jillian Willis), 25:39. 7, SGF, Lauren Willis (Katelyn Klotz, Sarah Shaw), 23:00. 8, SGF, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts), 20:53. 9, SGF, Maggie Kilpeck, 19:29. 10, SGF, Maggie Kilpeck (Cassidy Doescher, Lauren Willis), 2:57.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 3, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 11.
Penalty corners: South High 9, Gloversville 2.
Records: South High (5-4, 8-4).
JOHNSTOWN 3, QUEENBURY 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;0 — 0
Johnstown;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Taryn Ringer), 3:34.
Second half: 2, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Taryn Ringer), 22:05. 3, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Taryn Ringer), 15:57.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jtn) 2, Kamdyn Bashant (Qby) 7.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 17, Queensbury 5.
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 3,
ICHABOD CRANE 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Non-league
Ichabod Crane;0;0 — 0
Salem-Cambridge;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche (Marykate Mcphee), 16:10.
Second half: 2, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche, 26:84. 3, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche, 3:26.
Goalies-saves: Ichabod Crane 17, Tori Cary (S-C) 1.
Penalty corners: Ichabod Crane 1, Salem-Cambridge 14.
Records: Salem-Cambridge (2-5, 4-6).
Notes: Taylor and Lexi Cary added to the cause with strong defensive stops and efficient passes to the forward line.
GLOVERSVILLE 5, GREENWICH 2
(at Gloversville, Wednesday)
League: Non-league
Greenwich;0;2 — 2
Gloversville;2;3 — 5
First half: 1, Gloversville, Loghan Ovitt (Madde Jones), 23:10. 2, Gloversville, Rileigh Baldwin (Madde Jones), 13:39.
Second half: 3, Gloversville, Rileigh Baldwin (Sidney Demagistris), 28:38. 4, Greenwich, Reegan Mullen (Shauna Wasielewski), 14:43. 5, Gloversville, Sophie Denise, 8:37. 6, Greenwich, Shauna Wasielewski (Reegan Mullen), 3:14. 7, Gloversville, Loghan Ovitt (Madde Jones), 1:32.
Goalies-saves: Kimi Hastings (Glov) 8.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 8, Gloversville 6.
Records: Gloversville (0-6, 2-8).
Notes: Center mid Sidney DeMagistris did an excellent job of feeding the ball to the wings Rileigh Baldwin and Loghan Ovitt. Jordan DeMagistris played a great defensive game for Gloversville.
