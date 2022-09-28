ROUNDUP: Dixson lifts Greenwich past Corinth

GREENWICH — Mackenzie Dixson scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter Wednesday to lift the Greenwich field hockey team to a 2-1 Wasaren-Adirondack League victory over Corinth.

Dixson scored both goals for the Witches, who also got seven saves from Maddie Curley as they improved to 3-4 in the league.

Emily Holmes tied the score for Corinth on an assist from Aubrey Lozier, and Sydney Crombach made nine stops in goal.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2, GRANVILLE 1 (2OT): Kady Crosier scored on an assist from Claire Toleman with 52 seconds left in the second overtime Wednesday night to lift Salem-Cambridge to the win.

Lexi Cary scored the first goal for the Generals on an assist from Mary Kate McPhee. Brailyn Wright finished with seven saves for S-C.

Claire Gould netted Granville’s only goal late in the second quarter. Megan Decker made nine saves in goal for the Golden Horde.

CORINTH 2, EMMA WILLARD 1 (OT): Emily Holmes scored two goals — including the game-winner in overtime — Tuesday to lead the Tomahawks past Emma Willard in Wasaren-Adirondack League action.

Ceci Christian had scored for the Jesters in the first quarter, but Holmes tied the score in the third quarter. Aubrey Lozier assisted on both Corinth goals.

Sydney Crombach made five saves for the Tomahawks, while Gabby Possible had 13 stops for Emma Willard.

TACONIC HILLS 2, EMMA WILLARD 0: Brianna Shetsky and Gianna Stang scored Monday to lead the Titans to the non-league victory.

Gabby Possible made 15 saves for Emma Willard.