CORINTH 3, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Schuylerville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth;1;1 — 3
Warrensburg;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Corinth, Alex Carny (Casey Decker), 18:40. 2, Corinth, Alex Carny, :31.
Second half: 3, Corinth, Hannah St John (Amelia Robrge), 16:49. 4, Warrensburg, Abigail Ranous (Sara Langworthy), 9:08.
Goalies-saves: Bella Deamelia (Warr) 5, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 2.
Penalty corners: Warrensburg 4, Corinth 10.
Records: Warrensburg (4-6, 4-7), Corinth (6-4).
SCHUYLERVILLE 7, GREENWICH 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
Schuylerville;4;3 — 7
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Molly Elder (Hunter Phillips), 29:01. 2, Schuylerville, Molly Elder, 16:30. 3, Schuylerville, Lainey Koval (Hunter Phillips), 11:00. 4, Schuylerville, Molly Elder (Brooke Thomas), 9:30.
Second half: 5, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton, 18:10. 6, Schuylerville, Molly Elder (Brooke Thomas), 4:47. 7, Schuylerville, Brooke Thomas (Eliza Barton), 1:30.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 2, Isabella Cory (Gre) 12.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 13, Greenwich 1.
HOOSICK FALLS 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville;0;0 — 0
Hoosick Falls;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 23:03.
Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft (Madelyn Kasulinous), 13:04. 3, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Emma Mccart), 2:08.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 9, Zoe Gress (HoF) 5.
Penalty corners: Granville 6, Hoosick Falls 8.
Records: Hoosick Falls (8-1, 11-3), Granville (6-3, 11-3).
JOHNSTOWN 1, HOLLAND PATENT 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Non-league
Holland Patent;0;0 — 0
Johnstown;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Johnstown, Kanako Sasaki (Molly Memrick), 13:42.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 4, Ella Buchanan (HP) 5.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 13, Holland Patent 4.
Records: Johnstown (11-0, 14-0).
