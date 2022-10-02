ROUNDUP: Corinth nips H-L to win Cup

Sam Tangora scored twice and set up the game-winning goal as Corinth handed Hadley-Luzerne a 3-2 boys soccer loss on Saturday night in their annual Cup Game.

Tangora scored from 20 yards out four minutes into the game. Evan Kader tied the game off Mason Conklin's pass with 14 minutes left in the first half, and Kader set up Caeden Wilson's goal in the second half to give Hadley-Luzerne a 2-1 lead.

Later, Tangora tied the game for Corinth on a 30-yard shot. With just over 10 minutes left in regulation, Tangora's pass into the box was put home by Garrett Bourdeau for the eventual game-winning goal.

Owen Baker made seven saves to backstop the Tomahawks' effort. Brayden Mahon stopped give shots for Hadley-Luzerne.

GIRLS SOCCER

NORTH WARREN 0, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0: Ruth Brior made 32 saves in goal for North Warren and Lucia Williams had one save for J-M as both goalies got credit for a shutout in a scoreless tie.

North Warren, outshot 37-1, played with nine players on the field and was down to eight in the last 15 minutes of overtime.

Kimya Hayes, Jayden Levitsky, Jessica Paul and Niki Arcila led the Cougars' defense.

FIELD HOCKEY

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 4, CORINTH 0: Mary Kate McPhee had a hat trick and Nicole Lafountain scored one goal as S-C won a non-league game.

Brailyn Wright got the shutout victory with two saves. Corinth goalie Syndey Crombach stopped 17 shots.