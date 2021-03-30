ROUNDUP: Corinth holds off Greenwich

CORINTH 2, GREENWICH 1
(at Adirondack Sports Complex)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren, Monday
Greenwich;0;1 —1
Corinth;2;0 —2
First half: 1, Corinth, Emily Mattison (Nayanna DeAmelia), 5:48. 2, Corinth, Casey Decker (Nayanna DeAmelia), 7:26.
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Isabelle Solan (Mackenzie Dixson), 7:25.
Goalies-saves: Madelynn Curley (G) 10, Elizabeth Jensen (C) 3.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 4, Corinth 4.
Records: Corinth (1-1, 1-1), Greenwich (0-4, 0-4).
