ROUNDUP: Corinth holds off Greenwich
ROUNDUP: Corinth holds off Greenwich

CORINTH 2, GREENWICH 1

(at Adirondack Sports Complex)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren, Monday

Greenwich;0;1 —1

Corinth;2;0 —2

First half: 1, Corinth, Emily Mattison (Nayanna DeAmelia), 5:48. 2, Corinth, Casey Decker (Nayanna DeAmelia), 7:26.

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Isabelle Solan (Mackenzie Dixson), 7:25.

Goalies-saves: Madelynn Curley (G) 10, Elizabeth Jensen (C) 3.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 4, Corinth 4.

Records: Corinth (1-1, 1-1), Greenwich (0-4, 0-4).

