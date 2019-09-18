CORINTH 2, GREENWICH 1, OT
(at Greenwich)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Corinth 0 1 1 — 2
Greenwich 1 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Liv Cederstrom (Arianna Spiezio), 7:36.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Megan Watkins (Casey Decker), 16:56.
First Overtime: 3, Corinth, Alex Carney (Casey Decker), 6:57.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Amelia Robarge (C) 2, Isabella Cary (G) 5.
Penalty corners: Corinth 10, Greenwich 7.
Records: Greenwich (1-2, 1-4), Corinth (1-3, 1-5).
GRANVILLE 2, EMMA WILLARD 1, OT
(at Emma Willard)
League: Non-league
Granville 0 1 1 — 2
Emma Wilard 0 1 0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Emma Willard, Catherine Lapham (Molly Zahnlevter), 25:06. 2, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brynna Perry), :44.
First Overtime: 3, Granville, Jenna Tooley, 3:17.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Katie Kwok (EW) 10, Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 5.
Penalty corners: Granville 12, Emma Willard 16.
Records: Granville (4-1).
Notes: Comments: Granville outshot Emma Willard, 20-7.
HOOSICK FALLS 1, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Warrensburg 0 0 — 0
Hoosick Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Mackenzie Powers, 6:19.
Goalies-saves: Bella Deamelia (W) 4, Aleah Stowell (HF) 2.
Penalty corners: Warrensburg 1, Hoosick Falls 9.
Records: Hoosick Falls (3-0, 5-0), Warrensburg (1-2, 1-2).
QUEENSBURY 8,
CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Cambridge-Salem 1 0 — 1
Queensbury 3 5 — 8
First half: 1, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 19:17. 2, Queensbury, Brittany Barton, 15:05. 3, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Kileigh Bouyea), 8:35. 4, Cambridge-Salem, Lexi Cary, 6:17.
Second half: 5, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 26:54. 6, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 25:48. 7, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 18:00. 8, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Tori Davis), 11:45. 9, Queensbury, Tori Davis (Kileigh Bouyea), 2:40.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 2, Tori Cary (C-S) 15.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 9, Cambridge-Salem 3.
Records: Queensbury (4-1), Cambridge-Salem (1-3).
