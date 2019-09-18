{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH 2, GREENWICH 1, OT

(at Greenwich)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Corinth 0 1 1 — 2

Greenwich 1 0 0 — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, Liv Cederstrom (Arianna Spiezio), 7:36.

Second half: 2, Corinth, Megan Watkins (Casey Decker), 16:56.

First Overtime: 3, Corinth, Alex Carney (Casey Decker), 6:57.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Amelia Robarge (C) 2, Isabella Cary (G) 5.

Penalty corners: Corinth 10, Greenwich 7.

Records: Greenwich (1-2, 1-4), Corinth (1-3, 1-5).

GRANVILLE 2, EMMA WILLARD 1, OT

(at Emma Willard)

League: Non-league

Granville 0 1 1 — 2

Emma Wilard 0 1 0 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Emma Willard, Catherine Lapham (Molly Zahnlevter), 25:06. 2, Granville, Payton Barlow (Brynna Perry), :44.

First Overtime: 3, Granville, Jenna Tooley, 3:17.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Katie Kwok (EW) 10, Lexyss Zovistoski (G) 5.

Penalty corners: Granville 12, Emma Willard 16.

Records: Granville (4-1).

Notes: Comments: Granville outshot Emma Willard, 20-7.

HOOSICK FALLS 1, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Warrensburg 0 0 — 0

Hoosick Falls 0 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Mackenzie Powers, 6:19.

Goalies-saves: Bella Deamelia (W) 4, Aleah Stowell (HF) 2.

Penalty corners: Warrensburg 1, Hoosick Falls 9.

Records: Hoosick Falls (3-0, 5-0), Warrensburg (1-2, 1-2).

QUEENSBURY 8,

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Non-league

Cambridge-Salem 1 0 — 1

Queensbury 3 5 — 8

First half: 1, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 19:17. 2, Queensbury, Brittany Barton, 15:05. 3, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Kileigh Bouyea), 8:35. 4, Cambridge-Salem, Lexi Cary, 6:17.

Second half: 5, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 26:54. 6, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 25:48. 7, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 18:00. 8, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Tori Davis), 11:45. 9, Queensbury, Tori Davis (Kileigh Bouyea), 2:40.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 2, Tori Cary (C-S) 15.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 9, Cambridge-Salem 3.

Records: Queensbury (4-1), Cambridge-Salem (1-3).

