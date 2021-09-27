 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Bulldogs shut out Johnstown, stay unbeaten
agate

ROUNDUP: Bulldogs shut out Johnstown, stay unbeaten

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 9,
JOHNSTOWN 0

(at South High)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;0;0 — 0

South High;4;5 — 9

First half: 1, South High, Mia Benincasa (Mackenna Huestis). 2, South High, Jillian Willis. 3, South High, Mia Benincasa (Jillian Willis). 4, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa).

Second half: 5, South High, Jillian Willis (Lillian Willis). 6, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa). 7, South High, Lillian Willis. 8, Sgf, Mia Benincasa (Jillian Willis). 9, South High, Lauren Durfey.

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 1, Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 14.

Penalty corners: South High 10, Johnstown 5.

Records: South High (7-0, 8-0).

GREENWICH 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Non-league

Greenwich;1;6 — 7

Gloversville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Greenwich, Mary Estramonte (Jocelyn Spiezio), 5:23.

Second half: 2, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Mary Estramonte), 12:23. 3, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio, 2:57. 4, Greenwich, Morgan Randall (Olivia Davis), 9:48. 5, Greenwich, Olivia Davis (Jocelyn Spiezio), 6:12. 6, Greenwich, Grace Autiello (Reegan Mullen), 5:00. 7, Greenwich, Mackenzie Dixson (Grace Autiello), 2:45.

Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 1, Aaron Mcduffie (Glov) 5.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 6, Gloversville 5.

Records: Greenwich (2-2, 3-3).

